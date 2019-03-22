Resources More Obituaries for Robert MIFFLIN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert James MIFFLIN

1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers ROBERT JAMES MIFFLIN 1929 - 2019 Robert (Bob) James Mifflin, 89, of Woodstock, NB (formerly Toronto, ON) passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Riverside Court Retirement Residence in Woodstock, NB. Born in Brooklyn, New York, Bob was the son of the late James and Myra Mifflin (nee Thorne). At the age of 9, Bob and his family moved to Catalina, Newfoundland where he completed his secondary education and developed his passion for Newfoundland and sailing which he held in his heart for the remainder of his life. Bob became, albeit short lived, a professional seaman and worked for the SW Mifflin Company. Upon completion of high school, and like his father (who earned the Military Cross in WWI), he joined the US Armed Forces. Bob returned to New York and in 1955 earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Colombia University beginning his lifelong career in Business. He married Rita Joan Gorla in 1953 and in 1955 they emigrated to Canada where they settled and lived their lives in or near Toronto. Bob's career included: Ritson, Massey-Ferguson, T Eaton Co, Carling Breweries, Government of Ontario, Imperial Bank of Commerce, and Sunlife Assurance. His roles varied but he excelled in market research and strategic planning. Bob was a long-time member of the RCYC. He was a cruising sailor and spent many years on Georgian Bay on Sundays Child and on Lake Ontario on Spin Drift. He was an incredible wooden boat builder - his beautiful rowboat and electric powered launch were used to enjoy the Toronto Islands. Bob's other life-long activity, avidly shared with Rita and many friends, was bird watching. Bob moved to Woodstock, NB in February 2014. Bob is survived by his son Christopher Mifflin (Luba) Collingwood, ON; daughters Karen Mifflin-Pierce (Louis) Woodstock, NB and Gail Mifflin Arnprior, ON; grandchildren Scott, Tyler and Alexander Mifflin, Stephen and Michael Pierce, Jessica Hlywka. He will be missed by his special friend and companion, Wendy Wildfong. Bob was predeceased by his wife, Rita. A private memorial service will take place in Toronto at a later date. Bob's family would like to extend special thanks to Riverside Court and in particular to the staff of special care for their love and support in making Riverside Bob's home. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 22 to Mar. 26, 2019