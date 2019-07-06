ROBERT JAMES STRUTHERS May 5, 1959 - June 29, 2019 "Rudder" was his camp name and that's what he was for everyone. Robert died unexpectedly at home of a sudden cardiac arrest on Saturday, June 29, 2019 in Oakville, Ontario. Survived by his loving wife Lise (nee Owen). This is a terrible loss of a father for Casey, Sam, Philip and Shona. Robert is also survived by brother Carson (Donna), sisters Cynthia Struthers (Keith Powell) and Margaret Cooke (Gordon, nieces Emily, Julia and Louise and nephew Tim [Jenna]). Robert will also be dearly missed by Lise's extended family including her parents Brita and Philip Owen, brother Chris, sister Andrea, and their families. A leader in life professionally and personally, loss of his presence is felt by his colleagues at Bell Canada (Vice President Real Estate), Chartwell Church in Oakville (past elder chair), The Canadian Mental Health Association (Chair, Halton Region Branch), and Prince Charles Place (board member, rent geared to income housing). He was principled, patient, upright, and honest in all his dealings with others, yet still able to be mischievous and never sanctimonious. Robert radiated positive energy and held himself to the highest standards of integrity and human values. Robert's integrity and life values were completely informed by his deeply held Christian faith. He was a man of faith and action, intentional and careful with his words, a good man to all. Robert's mantra in life was wonderfully summed up two Christmases ago when, upon opening a Christmas cracker, he was presented with the question, "What piece of wisdom or advice would you give to future generations?" Without a thought, Robert looked up and said, "Be not afraid." This is how he lived, loved, and served. Memorial Services: Oakville: Friday, July 12, 2019 at 4 p.m. followed by 5 p.m. reception, Clearview Church 2300 Sheridan Garden Dr. Vancouver: Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 3 p.m. followed by 4 p.m. reception, St. John's Shaughnessy Church 1490 Nanton Ave. If you know Robert, you'd know he would hate a wasted opportunity. Please, in lieu of flowers and in a spirit of generosity that Robert emulated, donations to Opportunity International Canada towards a project close to his heart in Honduras https://www.opportunityinternational.ca/struthers or the Canadian Mental Health Association (Halton Region Branch) to support free walk in counselling services would be appreciated. https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/CanadianMentalHealthAssociati_3/RobertStruthersTribute.html Published in The Globe and Mail from July 6 to July 10, 2019