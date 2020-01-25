|
|
ROBERT JOHN FLEMING 1925-2020 Robert John "Bob" Fleming, 94, died on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Kingston General Hospital. His wife of 63 years, Patricia Carruthers "Patsy" Beeman, died in 2015. He is survived by his son Robert John Carruthers "John" Fleming (the Honourable Claudine Roy); his grandchildren Nicolas Roy Fleming (Saada El-Akhrass), Philippe Roy Fleming (Kat Cadegan), and Amélie Roy-Fleming (Simon Larose); his great grandchildren Ines, Juniper Jane and Arnaud; his nephews and nieces William "Sandy" Beeman, Chris Beeman, Kathleen Beeman, Elaine Fish (Michael) and grandnieces Krystina Fish and Danielle Fish. Bob is also survived by the extended Fleming, Carruthers, Hyde, and Ross clans, across Canada, the UK and the USA. Bob had the same name as his grandfather Robert J. Fleming (1854-1925), former mayor of Toronto, of Irish descent, and who fathered eight children with Lydia Orford (1862-1937). Bob's father Austin Lloyd Fleming, Military Cross in WWI, was one of these children and was married to Helen Hyde. Bob's twin brother Louis Kepler Hyde Fleming was married to Valerie Exton (both deceased). Visitation will be at Robert J. Reid and Sons Funeral Home, 309 Johnson St. (at Barrie Street), Kingston, Friday, January 31st, from 4 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 1st, at 10:30 a.m. at Chalmers United Church, 212 Barrie St., Kingston, with a reception to follow. Donations to The University Hospitals Kingston Foundation (UHKF). Special thanks to all who cared for Bob over the last years at home and Kingston General Hospital, Providence Care Hospital, and Revera St. Lawrence Place, Kingston. Online condolences www.reidfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 25 to Jan. 29, 2020