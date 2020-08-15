|
ROBERT JOHN HUNTLY KENNEDY 1932 - 2020 It is with deep sadness that the Kennedy and Doona families announce the passing of Robert John Huntly Kennedy on August 3, 2020. Born in Kitchener, Ontario on November 5, 1932 to Peter and Vera Kennedy, Robert spent his early years in Montreal, later attended the University of Alberta and McGill University and earned his professional accounting designation. Robert went on to enjoy a long career in the printing industry, beginning in Montreal with Ronald's Printing and later assuming executive roles with Quebecor Printing in Montreal and Toronto. Nothing pleased Robert more than to be surrounded by those he loved, marking special occasions with gatherings of friends and family, good food and making special memories. He loved to travel and was fortunate to see and experience much of the world over his lifetime. Robert was also an exacting woodcrafter, photographer and student of Shakespeare, enjoying many a trip to the Stratford Festival. All in all, he was a classic and true gentleman. Robert is predeceased by his wife, Merle Kennedy (nee Wrong) and brother, David Kennedy. He is survived by his partner Margaret Doona, daughters Janet (Brook Bangsboll), Christine (Andrew Ford), and son, David John. He is also survived by his sister, Elizabeth (David Fraser) and her family, with whom he had a special relationship, stepmother, Kathryn Kennedy, and daughter-in-law, Carmen Melfi. Robert leaves his cherished grandchildren, Garrett and Emily Bangsboll, and Lauren and Sarah Kennedy. He also leaves Margaret's children, Claire (Matthew Pacaud), Jane (Derek Boate) and Tim, who figured prominently in Robert's later years, and will be remembered very fondly by Margaret's grandchildren, Charlotte and Lucy Pacaud, as well as by his many nieces, nephews and extended family. Heartfelt thanks to the nurses, healthcare professionals and doctors at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. No funeral service will take place, but a celebration of Robert's life will be announced at a future date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19, 2020