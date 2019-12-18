|
|
ROBERT JOHN O'BRIEN It is with great sorrow that we share the sudden passing of Robert (Bob) O'Brien at the age of 78 years. He was the cherished partner of Suzanne Brake (his Susie). He leaves with many wonderful memories his children, Rick (Debbie) Stanley; Rob O'Brien, Erin (Jason) Smith, Sean (Adrienne) O'Brien, and their mother, Agnes O'Brien; and Caitlin Woelfle - O'Brien and her mother, Elizabeth Woelfle; step-children, Nick (Jess) Crosbie, and Tom (Jill) Crosbie; grandchildren, Jillian, Holly, Madeline, Royden and Bridget; step-grandchildren, Rae, Calvin and George; great-grandchildren, Eli and Mya; as well as his sisters, Jeannette (Stu) Vokey and Maureen (Barry) Fisher. Bob also leaves behind many family and friends who will miss him terribly. Bob left Newfoundland as a young man to seek out a new life in Ontario. He was a man of many talents...too many to list. He started Display Arts of Toronto which grew to be a very successful Toronto based business with showrooms in New York City; he was well known in the arts community for his passion and support for writers, visual artists and musicians such as Figgy Duff, WGB and Buddy Wasisname and the Other Fellers who he brought to perform at the Caravan in Toronto. Bob taught himself to play the recorder, accordion and bodhran. He wrote meaningful poems. He had a black belt in karate. He loved gardening and renovating heritage houses. He loved sailing and one of his proudest accomplishments was bringing the Newfoundland Flotilla of 100 boats from Toronto to Bonavista to meet the Matthew in 1997 and further creating a lasting scholarship for students at the Marine Institute. Bob started OceanNet, a non profit group to clean beaches and ghost nets and for 11 years worked tirelessly as a volunteer. He started the Doryhouse Gift Shop in St. John's and became a regular sight on Water Street where everyone loved Bob. Bob was most content in his adopted home of Cupids. Most importantly, Bob was kind, generous and compassionate and saw the good in everyone. At his request Bob was cremated. Family will receive visitors at Carnell's Funeral Home, 329 Freshwater Road on Thursday, December 19 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m.; a celebration of his life will be held on Friday, December 20th at 1:30 p.m. at the Carnell Memorial Chapel, followed with interment at the Anglican Cemetery, Forest Road. No flowers by request; in the spirit of Bob, take time this year to clean a beach and remember this extraordinary loving man. To send a message of condolence, please visit www.carnells.com. As often quoted by Bob, "Newfoundland...she is the maiden of the sea and home sweet home to me; I long to sit on her rocky shores and leave there no more."
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019