ROBERT JOHN STUART (Bob)April 23, 1930 - November 6, 2019 Born in Peterborough to Lt. Col. Claire and Georgia Stuart (nee Cuff). Pre-deceased by wife Diana (nee Hogg) and sister Barbara. Proud father of Stephanie (Will), Claire (Catherine) and Lex (Anna) and prouder grandfather to Tobin, Jackson, Erin and Holly and great-grandfather to Baya and Bille. Also survived by dear friend Jackie Smith. Share memories of Bob's life November 22nd, from 4-8 p.m. at The Simple Alternative, 1535 South Gateway Mississauga. Funeral, 2 p.m., November 23rd, St. Simon's Anglican Church, 1450 Litchfield Road, Oakville. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Assistance Services Halton Hills.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 2019