You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simple Alternative Funeral Centre
1535 South Gateway Road
Mississauga, ON L4W 5J1
(905) 602-1580
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert STUART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert John STUART

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert John STUART Obituary
ROBERT JOHN STUART (Bob)April 23, 1930 - November 6, 2019 Born in Peterborough to Lt. Col. Claire and Georgia Stuart (nee Cuff). Pre-deceased by wife Diana (nee Hogg) and sister Barbara. Proud father of Stephanie (Will), Claire (Catherine) and Lex (Anna) and prouder grandfather to Tobin, Jackson, Erin and Holly and great-grandfather to Baya and Bille. Also survived by dear friend Jackie Smith. Share memories of Bob's life November 22nd, from 4-8 p.m. at The Simple Alternative, 1535 South Gateway Mississauga. Funeral, 2 p.m., November 23rd, St. Simon's Anglican Church, 1450 Litchfield Road, Oakville. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Assistance Services Halton Hills.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -