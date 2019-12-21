|
ROBERT JOHNSTON ROSS 'Bob' In loving memory of Robert "Bob" Johnston Ross, 78 years old. Passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Health Sciences North with his loving wife at his side. Beloved husband of 38 years to Marion Ross (nee Rauhala). Cherished father of daughters Anna (Duane Herperger) and Alex (Pierre Girouard). Much loved Gramps of Gabrielle, Katherine, Rachel, Paul and Luc. Predeceased by his parents Robert and Kathrine Ross (nee McAuley). He will be greatly missed by his large extended family and many friends across Canada. Bob was born in St. John, New Brunswick on October 7, 1941, and as a child moved to St. John's, Newfoundland where he stayed for 25 years before living in Toronto, Sudbury and Ottawa. He worked at CBC Radio for over 33 years. He was a member of the Sudbury Lions Club, Sudbury Stamp Club and the Nickel Belt Coin Club for several years. Bob enjoyed spending time at camp on Black Lake and later at Lake Penage. His grandchildren brought him great joy and they will cherish many happy memories made with him. Arrangements entrusted to the Jackson & Barnard Funeral Home.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 21 to Dec. 25, 2019