ROBERT KENNETH WRIGHT 'Bob'July 8, 1935 - February 17, 2020 Peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020, among family and the caring staff at the Wexford Residence, where he spent the last 13 months of his life. Bob managed living with dementia since 2012 with grace, dignity, acceptance and humour. Bob had warm memories of his early years in the village of Swansea (Bloor West), and spent most of his life in the Toronto area. After working in industry, he started his own accounting practice for a large and varied clientele for whom he was both a friend and mentor. Bob was predeceased by his wife Doreen (nee Bygrave), with whom he happily raised his two sons, Dr. Robert Wright (Laura Young) and Daniel Wright. He was a proud grandfather to Helena, Anna and Michael, and took special delight in Anna's hugs. He is fondly remembered by his brother David and sister-in-law Linda Wright in BC. A life-long dog lover, Bob was companion to Annie for the past 14 years. Bob remarried Pat Reed. They spent 25 happy years together, having new adventures and challenges. Bob was a devoted friend and supporter to Jennifer Reed (d.2015) and Chris Reed (Sarah Jordan) and their sons Mac and Finn. In retirement, Bob grew spectacular climbing roses and enjoyed curling and golf. Annie benefitted from long walks along his beloved Lake Ontario. He and Pat enjoyed considerable travel, theatre and time with family and friends. A man of integrity and kindness, Bob had a playful, quirky sense of humour. Above all, he was loyal. Once he got to know you, Bob was your friend for life. Bob was never one for the limelight, but he'll be the focus of a celebration and thanksgiving, at Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto (2 stoplights west of Yonge St.) on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. Donations would be gratefully received by the Wexford Residence, activation program, 1860 Lawrence Avenue East, Toronto, ON, M1R 5B1 or Doctors Without Borders.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26, 2020