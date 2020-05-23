You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
ROBERT LAURENCE SELKIRK SNELL "Bob" (February 8, 1932 - May 19, 2020) Bob passed peacefully at Lakeside Long Term Care in Toronto in his 89th year. Born and raised in Leamington (Tomato Capital of Canada), Bob left to attend University of Toronto where he met and married the love of his life, Diane Hillier. Together they raised three children - Ted, Matt (and wife Kim), and Victoria - who blessed them with grandchildren: Mackenzie, Sierra, Paige, Griffon and Harry. Bob was predeceased by Diane in 1998 and grandson Duncan, taken far too soon in 2010. Bob will be interred in a private ceremony in the family plot in Leamington beside his parents and his beautiful bride. In lieu of flowers the family encourages support for Heart and Stroke Foundation, , Diabetes Canada or Friends of Point Pelee.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 23 to May 27, 2020
