Robert Leland WARREN

Robert Leland WARREN In Memoriam
ROBERT LELAND WARREN Treasured Memories of Robert Leland Warren 1948 - 2009 On October 2, our family will remember a loving husband, a wonderful father, and a cherished 'Gramps' who passed away ten years ago! His friendly smile, his infectious laugh, his treasured memories will live forever in our hearts. Life moves us on but we still miss him so much! Thank you to family, friends, colleagues and law partners who have continued to surround us with kindness and support. Bob, Dad, Gramps, We miss you and we love you! Love Barb Jenn, James, Charlotte, Ali and Pyper Jeff and Remy, Curtis and Carson
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019
