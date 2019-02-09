ROBERT LEVIN Esteemed journalist, gifted novelist, cherished husband and father, died January 29, 2019, at age 66. A four time cancer survivor, Bob coped valiantly for more than four decades with treatment effects that gradually damaged his heart and gut, and he died of related causes. Bob was a kind, witty man who deeply loved his family and friends. A sports fan, political junkie and lover of '60s music, he found the greatest joy in creating clear, graceful prose. In 1985, he and his wife, Nancy White, moved from the U.S. to Toronto, where Bob worked for 20 years at Maclean's as a writer and executive editor. He spent another 10 years as an editor at The Globe and Mail, where he was prized for his unfailing ability to make copy sing. To honour Bob, the Globe has arranged that the short feature award be named for him at this year's National Newspaper Awards. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Bob enjoyed a happy childhood with parents David and Ruth, big brother Rich and family dogs. Basketball and baseball were his passions, along with summer camp in the Poconos. After attending Earlham College, he honed his skills at newspapers in Oklahoma, Indiana and New Jersey, then at Newsweek magazine in New York City. He graduated from Columbia University's graduate journalism school. Bob's voice and personality - his empathy, humour, wry outlook - live on in his novels. Away Game, published in 2016, is about baseball and a son's search for his father. In his last days, Bob was proofreading Theater Near You, which will come out this spring. The narrator has recurrent cancer. Bob leaves his wife and son, Matt Levin, of Toronto; his brother Richard and sister-in-law Ann Levin, niece Elizabeth Jackson and her son Xander, all of California. A celebration of Bob's life will be held this spring. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 9 to Feb. 13, 2019