ROBERT M. FRANKLIN January 6, 1947 - February 20, 2020 We are heartbroken to announce Rob's death on February 20, 2020, after a brief, intense battle with melanoma. He died peacefully in the Sunnybrook ICU surrounded by his loving family, made comfortable by the caring and compassionate hospital staff. Rob was Husband to Pinky, the love of his life, for 46 years. He was Dad to daughters Signy and Ali (Michael), and son Tad (David). He was Grandpa to his favourite little 'urchins' Finna and Ruby. He was also the legendary and adored Uncle Rob to nieces, nephews and cousins, and beloved Brother-in-law to Pinky's siblings. Predeceased by his parents, Cecil and Peggy Franklin, and sister Sandra. Rob was born in Rouyn-Noranda, QC, and grew up in Toronto. He went to college in Hillsdale, Michigan, where he made lifelong friends. He returned to Toronto, joining his father in business, and going on to a successful and wide-ranging career that took him around the world. Rob loved the deal-making and excitement of the business world. He started at Algonquin Mercantile, then went on to become chairman of Placer Dome, and later sit on the board of Barrick Gold. He also spent 30 years at Toromont, and was a founder and chairman of ClubLink, and was a director on many others. As an early investor in the Broadway hit Hamilton, Rob was thrilled to be 'in the room where it happened.' Rob was respected and admired throughout his career, known for his honesty and integrity. He strongly believed in giving back to the community, and was a proud board member and contributor to Pathways to Education, and other organizations. He was a gifted athlete, excelling at skiing, tennis, sailing, windsurfing, hockey, and football. He loved golf, though it didn't always love him back. Rob had an incredible sense of humour, lighting up whatever room he walked into, and always ready with a great story. He was a mentor and advisor to many, a natural leader, and a man who fully lived his values and principles, building an amazing network throughout his life. Rob's life centred on family. He was happiest when we were all together, either up at the cottage on Balsam Lake, keeping busy with his never-ending 'projects,' or at the ski chalet in Collingwood, where he was a central fixture, and past President, of the Osler Bluff Ski Club, loved by staff and members alike. Wherever he was, Rob loved being surrounded by family, kids and dogs, and evenings would inevitably end with him asleep in his favourite chair beside a roaring fire, with the sounds of his family around him. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville Avenue) on Monday, February 24th from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m, and Tuesday, February 25th from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, February 26th from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. Remarks at 1:00 p.m. Please note that jacket and tie are required. In lieu of flowers, donations to charity of choice are requested. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26, 2020