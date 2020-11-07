You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Robert M. RECTOR
ROBERT M. RECTOR Robert M. Rector, 79, of Naples, Florida, died Sunday, October 25, 2020. He was born January 21, 1941 to Audrey and S. Maurice Rector in Toronto, Canada. Bob attended The Ohio State University where he played football under the direction of Woody Hayes and was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. Over the years Bob has touched the hearts of many people through his generosity and caring spirit. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer; his sister, Cathy (Jim) Turner of Norwood, ON; three children, Jennifer (Carl) Ferguson of Naples, FL, Rob (Jess) Rector of Bainbridge Island, WA, and Dan (Jackie) Rector of Wenatchee, WA; three step-children, Danielle (Mike) Marczak of Naples, FL, Renee (Gregg) Dudley of Weirsdale, FL and Erica (Nilo) Gonzalez of Naples, FL; 12 grandchildren, Jack, Owen, Lucy, Nick, Jake, Anna, Blake, Brooke, Reed (Mallory), Hannah, Cameron, and Maxx; and countless other relatives and friends.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 7 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
