ROBERT M. RECTOR Robert M. Rector, 79, of Naples, Florida, died Sunday, October 25, 2020. He was born January 21, 1941 to Audrey and S. Maurice Rector in Toronto, Canada. Bob attended The Ohio State University where he played football under the direction of Woody Hayes and was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. Over the years Bob has touched the hearts of many people through his generosity and caring spirit. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer; his sister, Cathy (Jim) Turner of Norwood, ON; three children, Jennifer (Carl) Ferguson of Naples, FL, Rob (Jess) Rector of Bainbridge Island, WA, and Dan (Jackie) Rector of Wenatchee, WA; three step-children, Danielle (Mike) Marczak of Naples, FL, Renee (Gregg) Dudley of Weirsdale, FL and Erica (Nilo) Gonzalez of Naples, FL; 12 grandchildren, Jack, Owen, Lucy, Nick, Jake, Anna, Blake, Brooke, Reed (Mallory), Hannah, Cameron, and Maxx; and countless other relatives and friends.



