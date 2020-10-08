You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
ROBERT MACINTOSH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROBERT MALLORY MACINTOSH MA. PHD. LLD January 8, 1923 - October 6, 2020 Robert passed away peacefully at home in Toronto on October 6, 2020 at the age of 97. He was born in Stanstead, QC on January 8, 1923 to Gordon Leslie McIntosh and Bernice Isabel Mallory. He is survived by his cherished wife of 48 years, Lynn, and their children John (Anna Verdi) and Justine (Frank LeCates). Also survived by Valerie (Don Fitz-Ritson) and Jeffrey (Susan Cantlie), his children with his first wife, Lou. He had 11 grandchildren. Robert was predeceased by his brother David and sister Mary. Educated at McGill, LSE and Cambridge, his university life was interrupted by Army Service in WWII as Lieutenant, Royal Canadian Artillery. After teaching economics at Bishop's University, he entered banking where he enjoyed a distinguished career at the Bank of Nova Scotia becoming Executive Vice President before being appointed President of the Canadian Bankers' Association. Robert was active in various organizations outside banking, both corporate and non-profit. He was Co-chairman of the Canadian American Committee of the C.D. Howe Institute, Chairman of the Board at York University, founding Chairman of the Investment Committee of Omers, and Director of a range of corporations. He was a member of the Toronto Lawn Tennis Club, the York Club, and previously of the Beaumaris Yacht Club and the Queen's Club. With a special interest in public policy and history, he read widely, travelled extensively with his wife and was the author of several books on banking and history. Many of his grandchildren learned bird watching and chess under his guidance in Muskoka where he swam until his 97th summer. The family will miss his boundless curiosity, stories and wit. Thanks to Dr. Anne Kenshole and Dr. Damian Rzeznikiewiz for their compassionate support. Due to Covid restrictions the service will be limited to family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 8 to Oct. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved