ROBERT MACINTOSH

ROBERT MALLORY MACINTOSH MA. PHD. LLD January 8, 1923 - October 6, 2020 Robert passed away peacefully at home in Toronto on October 6, 2020 at the age of 97. He was born in Stanstead, QC on January 8, 1923 to Gordon Leslie McIntosh and Bernice Isabel Mallory. He is survived by his cherished wife of 48 years, Lynn, and their children John (Anna Verdi) and Justine (Frank LeCates). Also survived by Valerie (Don Fitz-Ritson) and Jeffrey (Susan Cantlie), his children with his first wife, Lou. He had 11 grandchildren. Robert was predeceased by his brother David and sister Mary. Educated at McGill, LSE and Cambridge, his university life was interrupted by Army Service in WWII as Lieutenant, Royal Canadian Artillery. After teaching economics at Bishop's University, he entered banking where he enjoyed a distinguished career at the Bank of Nova Scotia becoming Executive Vice President before being appointed President of the Canadian Bankers' Association. Robert was active in various organizations outside banking, both corporate and non-profit. He was Co-chairman of the Canadian American Committee of the C.D. Howe Institute, Chairman of the Board at York University, founding Chairman of the Investment Committee of Omers, and Director of a range of corporations. He was a member of the Toronto Lawn Tennis Club, the York Club, and previously of the Beaumaris Yacht Club and the Queen's Club. With a special interest in public policy and history, he read widely, travelled extensively with his wife and was the author of several books on banking and history. Many of his grandchildren learned bird watching and chess under his guidance in Muskoka where he swam until his 97th summer. The family will miss his boundless curiosity, stories and wit. Thanks to Dr. Anne Kenshole and Dr. Damian Rzeznikiewiz for their compassionate support. Due to Covid restrictions the service will be limited to family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store