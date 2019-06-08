|
ROBERT MALCOM AULD It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Malcom (Bob) Auld announces his passing on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the age of 86. Bob will be lovingly remembered by Frances, his wife of 63 years, his children and grandchildren. A family ceremony has already been held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Bob to the Sunnybrook Hospital, Princess Margaret Hospital or by planting a tree in Israel through the Jewish National Fund.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 8 to June 12, 2019