ROBERT MARSHALL "Bob" It is with saddened hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved Robert "Bob" Marshall, aged 79, on January 2, 2020. Bob is survived by his loving wife of fifty-five years, Sharon (nee Moffatt). Dearly loved by his children, Angela and Jeff (Andrea), he is missed by grandchildren, Olivia, Madeline, Matthew, Hope, and John. In 1964, upon graduating from Michigan State University, he began his career with Coca-Cola Ltd. in Toronto. In 1981, after climbing the corporate ranks and living across our great country which he dearly loved, he purchased a Coca-Cola Bottling operation which became Highland Beverages, with partner and long-time friend, Butch Orser. Bob then became involved with several business ventures, including the radio industry, helping to bring KX96 New Country to the dial in Ajax, ON. Upon retirement to the shores of lake Huron in Sarnia, ON, Bob pursued his many interests including travelling the world, genealogy, the Golden K. Kiwanis Club, Toronto Blue Jay baseball while enjoying a hot dog topped with grilled onions, and all things pertaining to his proud Scottish heritage; including his best pal Duffy, the Westie. Enjoying spectacular Siesta Key sunsets surrounded by his many friends was a great joy for him. His encyclopedic knowledge of world history and global affairs will be dearly missed. A voracious reader, his boundless curiosity for the world around him was an inspiration to us all. Bob will be remembered for his quick wit, sharp entrepreneurial mind, tenacious work ethic, offering helpful advice readily available to loved ones (although often unsolicited), infectious smile and sparkling blue eyes. He lived by the saying "The harder I work, the luckier I get" - and boy we were all so lucky to have had him in our lives. A celebration of Bob's life will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Sarnia & District Humane Society or the . Arrangements entrusted to Smith Funeral Home, 1576 London Line, Sarnia.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15, 2020