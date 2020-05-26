You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
1937 - 2020
ROBERT MASSIE Robert was born June 11, 1937, in Toronto and died May 18, 2020 in Cobourg. He was a graduate of Loyola College "then" of Université du Montreal and the "then" School of Psychology/ Education of the University of Ottawa. He was employed, in an associate capacity, in several Psychological Service settings, in Ontario, retiring in 1992. Robert was an early executive member of the Northumberland Orchestra Association and played Double Bass in the orchestras in Cobourg and in Belleville. He was an associate member of the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 033. He is survived by brothers James and Malcolm and predeceased by brothers Brian, Anthony and Turner, and by parents James and Helen. At his request no service will be held. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 26 to May 30, 2020
