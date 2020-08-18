|
ROBERT MAXWELL HAGGARTY (Max) Peacefully at his residence on Friday August 14, 2020, in his 85th year. Son of the late Nesbitt and Lillian Haggarty. Beloved husband of Linda Haggarty (née Harrison). Dear father of Robert (Alison) Haggarty, Pamela Haggarty (Keith), Dianne Haggarty, Brent (Erin) Woods, Brock (Cari) Woods and Erica (Michael) Metcalf. Remembered by nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Born in Wooler, Max began driving trucks for his Dad's company, Haggarty Transport, at the age of 15. Max's dad died young forcing young Max and his older brother Harold into running the company. Together they were very successful and the company became Lafferty Smith Express Lines which was sold in 1976. During this time he became the youngest, at the time, President of the Ontario Trucking Association. Max then bought and ran Quinte Transport and Freightmaster until starting International Truckload Services in 1987 with one truck. ITS prospered and grew to over 400 tractors by 2014. For leisure Max loved a good party, golfing and boating. He used to pilot his yacht Aqua Knot to and from Florida on the intercoastal waterway docking the boat at Bonnie Castle Yacht Basin in Alexandra Bay NY in the summer months.. He actually had part ownership in Bonnie Castle for a while. Golf played a big role in his life. He was a member at Bay of Quinte Golf and Country Club for over 50 years as well as a long time member at St. Georges in Toronto and various clubs in Florida. The last number of years found Max championing the annual Haggarty Cup Tournament at Bay of Quinte. He was also a long time member of the Belleville Shrine Club. Max was a big supporter of the Belleville Police Service and in particular the K-9 program. He arranged truckloads of relief supplies with ITS for victims of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans and the Fort McMurray wildfire. For professional sports he loved all things Toronto and was particularly thrilled when the Raptors won it all last season. But it was the Green Bay Packers that held that special place in his heart including a most memorable trip to Lambeau Field in 2007. He also leaves behind many friends at Lost City, Atlantis. Max adored Linda, his kids and grandkids and the employees at ITS. He will be deeply missed. Cremation has taken place. A private graveside service will be held at Belleville Cemetery. Arrangements in the care of Steele Funeral Home, Moira Street Chapel (877-256-3688) Belleville. If desired, memorial donations to the United Way would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22, 2020