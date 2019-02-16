ROBERT McCLEAN 'Roy' Passed away peacefully at home with family by his side in Surrey, British Columbia, on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the age of 86. Loving husband of Eileen (nee Moorhead) for 62 years. Cherished father of Heather (Brian) of Manitoba, Donna (Robert) of Ontario, and Jennifer (Alan) of British Columbia. Proud grandfather of Christopher, Eric and Sarah. Dear brother of Jean (Bill - predeceased) and Desi (Vivienne). Roy will also be missed by his in-laws, Josie and Jackson and his many nieces and nephews. Roy was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland where he attended school and studied to become an electrical engineer. Roy's hobby was tracing family history. He also enjoyed walking, dancing and travelling with his wife, Eileen. As per Roy's wishes, a private service and interment (Burlington Memorial Gardens, Burlington) will be held for members of the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to the would be sincerely appreciated. (Arrangements entrusted to Smith's Funeral Home, Burlington, 905-632-3333). www.smithsfh.com Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 16 to Feb. 20, 2019