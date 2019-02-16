You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert MCCLEAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert MCCLEAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert MCCLEAN Obituary
ROBERT McCLEAN 'Roy' Passed away peacefully at home with family by his side in Surrey, British Columbia, on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the age of 86. Loving husband of Eileen (nee Moorhead) for 62 years. Cherished father of Heather (Brian) of Manitoba, Donna (Robert) of Ontario, and Jennifer (Alan) of British Columbia. Proud grandfather of Christopher, Eric and Sarah. Dear brother of Jean (Bill - predeceased) and Desi (Vivienne). Roy will also be missed by his in-laws, Josie and Jackson and his many nieces and nephews. Roy was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland where he attended school and studied to become an electrical engineer. Roy's hobby was tracing family history. He also enjoyed walking, dancing and travelling with his wife, Eileen. As per Roy's wishes, a private service and interment (Burlington Memorial Gardens, Burlington) will be held for members of the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to the would be sincerely appreciated. (Arrangements entrusted to Smith's Funeral Home, Burlington, 905-632-3333). www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 16 to Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.