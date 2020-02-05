|
DR. ROBERT MCCURLEY, FRCPC. Psy. It is with great sadness that the family of Robert (Roy) McCurley announces his death on February 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Betty, Dad of Clare, Kevin (Danielle) and Sean (Elizabeth), and Bampa of Alec, Katia and Max. Much thanks and love to the many friends and family that were so important to Roy throughout his life, and supportive in his last months. A private burial was held on Tuesday and there will be a celebration of life at a later date. Donations if desired to Doctors Without Borders. Grateful thanks to the staff at Mt. Sinai Hospital, Princess Margaret Hospital and the Palliative Care Team.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020