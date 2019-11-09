|
ROBERT PAUL SINGER April 26, 1926 - November 2, 2019 Bob passed away peacefully with his wife of 72 years and family by his side. He was predeceased by his parents, Hazel and Joseph and brothers, Marshall (Betty) and Stuart (Rosalie). He will be dearly missed by his wife, Dickey (Mary-Susanne); sons, Tom (Joanne) and Peter (Cathie); and grandchildren, Carolyn (Brian), David (Karrie), Scott (Mia), Jennifer (Philip), and Jeffrey (Michelle). He was the proud Great-Grandfather of ten - William, Caleb, Liam, Teddy, Ana, Charlotte, Madeline, Leo, Olivia, and George. Bob lived a full life in his 93 years. He was a graduate of Upper Canada College (1943) and the University of Toronto, Engineering (4T7) where he enjoyed membership of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He built up a remarkable business and was proud to see his two sons and grandsons continue the 107 year-old family business legacy with Reinhart Foods and Thomas, Large and Singer. In his spare time he enjoyed curling (their team was a member of the exclusive 8-ender club!), golf, volunteering, and travel. Bob was a gregarious man, building a wide circle of friends whether that was in Toronto, Lake Simcoe, Naples, Florida, or during his and Dickey's many international trips. Bob often jokingly referred to his love for dogs over people and had many dogs and granddogs over the years. He was very close to all of his Grandchildren - he took each on their first big trip, sparking their love of travel; never missed an important milestone event; or any opportunity to spend time with family. Granddad, you will be deeply missed but we treasure the amount of time that we had with you. We hope you are with your beloved dogs and have finally found the "price of coal in Kukaramunga." A private family service has been held. The family would like to thank the Integracare Team, Doctor Victor Cellarius and Doctor Russell Goldman from the Temmy Latner Centre and so many others who lovingly assisted in his care. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation, the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, 2019