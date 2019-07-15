You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert PLASHKES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert PLASHKES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert PLASHKES Obituary
ROBERT PLASHKES Peacefully at Sunnybrook Hospital on July 13, 2019, surrounded by loving family. Caring husband of the late Ethna Ann Plashkes and the late Yaffa Fremes. Loving and devoted father of Ron and Dan, daughters-in-law Elizabeth and Julie. Dedicated and adoring grandfather to Simon, Tova and Grant, Jonathan, Sandy, Jackie, and Natasha. Great-grandfather to Ephraim. He will be very deeply missed and fondly remembered by his friends and colleagues in Toronto and San Diego. Robbie's parenting, mentorship, and legacy will survive many generations. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Tuesday, July 16,2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment in the Community section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva at 10 Old York Mills Road, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to the Plashkes Family Endowement Fund c/o North York General Hospital, 416-756-6944.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 15 to July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now