1937 - 2020
ROBERT PRINCE BOSWORTH, June 10, 1937 - January 15, 2020 Peacefully at age 82 at The Carpenter Hospice. Cherished father of Norman and Cathy (Greg Fraleigh) and loving grandfather of Julia, Brad, Liam, Sarah and the late Michelle (1998). Predeceased by his beloved companion Phyllis Jenson (2018). Missed greatly by his dear friend Nelly Bradley. Remembered fondly by first wife Karen Bosworth. Bob had a 60-year career with London Life where he made lifelong friends. He was immersed in community work and active in many organizations including Ducks Unlimited, Kappa Alpha, Ivy Business School, the Rotary Club of Burlington, HoliMont Ski Club and the Burlington Golf and Country Club. He enjoyed fishing at Long Point, skiing at Ellicottville, N.Y., duck hunting and golfing. He was a man of integrity, full of life and that life was full of friends. He is dearly missed. In memory of Bob, donations may be made to Community Living Burlington or The Carpenter Hospice. A celebration of life will be held in May at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club. Details will be available on the Smith's Funeral Homes website.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 25 to Jan. 29, 2020
