ROBERT ROSS HELWIG May 19, 1932 - July 15, 2020 Robert, Bob, Heller, Dad, Uncle Bob, Grampa, The Big Kahuna, passed away of natural causes at University Hospital in London. Son of the late Alma Margaret (nee Stockwell) and Ross Hurlburt Helwig. Predeceased by wife Susan. Father of Robert(Andrea), Bruce and Anne (Duncan). Stepfather of Dan (Jane) and Bobby( Debbie) Tasson. Proud grandfather of Alex, Caitlin, Sarah and Thompson Helwig; Abigail, Andrew and Teddy Yull; Danielle, Melissa, Matt, Ben and Alexis Tasson. Brother of Joan Patterson (dec'd William) and uncle to Rob, Susan and Scott Patterson. Born and raised in Toronto, Bob spoke fondly of his childhood on Cheltenham. He was a proud member of the Blythwood Elementary choir and loved his time at Camp Kitchikewana on Beausoleil Island. He attended the University of Western Ontario where he took socializing and athletics more seriously than academics. His first job after University was with Mckim Advertising and from there he had a long and successful career as an advertising executive until his retirement from BBDO in 1992. The Granite Club was like a second home to Bob. He played squash, swam, worked out and played tennis. The camaraderie and friendship of his tennis group was a highlight of his retirement. The family cottage on Twelve Mile Lake in Haliburton was Bob's most cherished place. After retirement he and Susan rebuilt the original cottage to make room for their children and grandchildren. He repurposed the old boathouse into a workshop and spent his days puttering, creating projects and going for a swim in the 'drink'. His cottage attire was a source of amusement. He loved a good bonfire and had an unusual fondness for the Minden dump. He was a gifted public speaker, great dancer and avid reader of WWII history. Bob and Susan's final resting place will be in the Twelve Mile Lake United Church Cemetery. The family will hold a private service at a later date. If inclined, memorial donations can be made to the Terry Fox Foundation or a charity of your choice
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 25 to July 29, 2020