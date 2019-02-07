ROBERT RUSSELL BENJAMIN DICKSON Passed away at home at the age of 91 on February 5, 2019. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 67 years, Louise; his daughter, Janet (Jeff Peckitt) and his son, Rob (Rachel Gotlieb); and four grandchildren, Jon and Jordan Peckitt and Fanny and Joe Dickson. He was born on February 21, 1927 in Woodstock Ontario and grew up with his three brothers - Bill, Les and Ben - all now deceased, in the farming hamlet of Burgessville Ontario. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews from the Dickson clan and also from Louise's Velders family. He served in the Canadian Infantry Corps in 1945. Robert was a long time executive of The Toronto Dominion Bank joining the bank in 1948 in Montreal and retiring in 1985 as Vice Chairman. He spent most of career in International Banking and traveled extensively throughout the world. Robert spent 7 years in London England running TD's operations in Europe, Middle East and Africa returning to Toronto in 1976 to become Vice Chairman in charge of TD's international division globally. A well known and respected business man, Robert served as a director of TD Bank, Teck Corporation, Nelson Gold Corp and South China Industries. He was also a member of many clubs including the Toronto Golf Club, the York Club, Les Ambassadeurs (UK) and the Country Club of Florida. A private family service will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 7 to Feb. 11, 2019