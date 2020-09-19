ROBERT SINCLAIR GARNER January 14, 1941 - September 9, 2020 Robert Sinclair Garner passed away at Sunnybrook Hospital on September 9, 2020. Bob is survived by his wife Kathleen (Meighan), sons Sean, Adam (Dani), Brad, Stuart (Judy), Scott, and grandchildren Noah, Matthew, and Sarah. A life-long educator, Bob started work as a teacher at the age of 19. He would go on to work in education for 40 years with the Toronto District School Board, working his way from teacher to principal to superintendent. Throughout his career, Bob was known for his love of kids, coaching, and his personality that filled a room. After retiring to raise his youngest son, Bob re-entered the workforce as a Federal Judge of Immigration until his retirement in 2019. Nicknamed Paul Bunyan for his love of the outdoors, Bob could be seen at the cottage identifying different plants and animals or at the beach in Naples discovering flora and fauna. This love of nature can be attributed to his early childhood experience at YMCA Camp Pinecrest which he dubbed life changing for a downtown kid. A fierce competitor, beloved coach, and passionate fan, sports played a major role in his life. Whether it was at Jays games or his sons/grandsons games, Bob could always be counted on to be there cheering. Bob is best remembered for his immense love and pride in his family. He cherished the opportunity to teach his children and grandchildren and will be greatly missed at family card games at the cottage. A true lover of life, Bob leaves a hole impossible to fill and will be incredibly missed by his family and friends. Due to Covid-19 there will be a private family service. Anyone who wishes to make a donation might consider YMCA Camp Pinecrest or another charity that supports kids and education.



