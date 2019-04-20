You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
226 S SYNDICATE AVE.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1C8
(807) 623-3433
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
1:30 PM
Mountain View Cemetery
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
The Chanterelle on Park
206 Park Avenue
View Map
ROBERT SLATER 'From dirt to the asphalt from dust to the heavens in death a hero, where the checkered flag ends' It is with great sadness and sorrow that we announce the unexpected passing of Robert Allan Slater on November 15, 2018. Robert was born on June 7, 1948; youngest child of Mary Ellen and Richard Slater. He grew up in Fort William and attended local schools. A Celebration of Bob's Life will be held at The Chanterelle on Park, 206 Park Avenue, in the Lounge, from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery with Rev. Gordon Holroyd officiating. All are welcome. Online condolences at: www.jenkens-funeral.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2019
