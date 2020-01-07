You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
ROBERT STANLEY PILLAR Robert Stanley Pillar passed in peace at the age of 83 on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the North York General Hospital. Loving husband of Jean (Walker) Pillar and loving father of Rob, Cathy, and David. Proud grandfather of Ruth, Matthew, Braydon, and Kyle. Brother of the late Richard Pillar. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Robert will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a devoted husband, loving father, and a true friend. He has chosen to leave this world without ceremony or service. We, his family, respect his wishes and miss him deeply.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 7 to Jan. 11, 2020
