Saskatoon Funeral Home
338 4th Avenue North
Saskatoon, SK S7K 2L7
(306) 244-5577
Robert STEANE Obituary
ROBERT STEANE It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Robert (Bob) Steane on July 30, 2019 at St. Paul's Hospital in Saskatoon. Bob is survived by his friend and partner Kathy Berg and his brothers Alan and Brian Steane. Bob enjoyed a lifelong career in the mining industry culminating with 34 years at Cameco, 7 as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, before retiring in 2017. A celebration of Bob's life will be held in October in Saskatoon. The location and date of the celebration will be announced in a full obituary when plans have been finalized. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to St. Paul's Hospital Close to Home Campaign or Persephone Theatre; two charities which were close to Bob's heart. Condolences may be left at www.saskatoonfuneralhome.com Arrangements entrusted to Saskatoon Funeral Home 306-244-5577.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14, 2019
