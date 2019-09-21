|
ROBERT TELFORD HOLCOMB "Bob" May 5, 1937 - September 11, 2019 It is with great sorrow to announce the death of Robert Holcomb. He passed peacefully on the morning of Wednesday, September 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Gertrude; children, Elizabeth and Andrew; grandchildren, Samuel and Jasmine; their mother, Suzanna; and siblings, Elizabeth (Greg) and Ann (Rene). He is also survived by his lifelong friends, John Warren, Harold Rich, and Tibor Krantz. He was a loving husband, wonderful father, incredible grandfather and adored brother. He was a beloved father figure to family and friends. He was loved by all for his delightful wit, kind spirit and generous soul...he was a real mensch. Bob loved music (especially jazz), sports, playing cards and his home. He received degrees from McGill University and MIT. He had a fulfilling career in metallurgical science. We are grateful for the kindness and support of the staff and volunteers at the Kensington Hospice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 21 to Sept. 25, 2019