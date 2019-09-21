You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert HOLCOMB
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Telford HOLCOMB

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Telford HOLCOMB Obituary
ROBERT TELFORD HOLCOMB "Bob" May 5, 1937 - September 11, 2019 It is with great sorrow to announce the death of Robert Holcomb. He passed peacefully on the morning of Wednesday, September 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Gertrude; children, Elizabeth and Andrew; grandchildren, Samuel and Jasmine; their mother, Suzanna; and siblings, Elizabeth (Greg) and Ann (Rene). He is also survived by his lifelong friends, John Warren, Harold Rich, and Tibor Krantz. He was a loving husband, wonderful father, incredible grandfather and adored brother. He was a beloved father figure to family and friends. He was loved by all for his delightful wit, kind spirit and generous soul...he was a real mensch. Bob loved music (especially jazz), sports, playing cards and his home. He received degrees from McGill University and MIT. He had a fulfilling career in metallurgical science. We are grateful for the kindness and support of the staff and volunteers at the Kensington Hospice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 21 to Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.