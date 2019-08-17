|
ROBERT TERENCE CORCORAN (Terry) August 7, 1936 - August 10, 2019 Aged 83 years. Born and raised in Toronto. Predeceased by mother Aphra-Mary (nee Clark) and father Jack Corcoran. Beloved husband of Margaret (Maggie) Corcoran. Loving father to Tim (Sarah), Aphra-Mary (Steven), Brian (Eugenia). Grandfather to Kate and Graham. Brother to Bill (Mary), Jane (John). Much loved in-law and uncle to extended family across Canada and the United States. A charming and gregarious extrovert, Terry had a successful sales career beginning at Investors Syndicate, then in radio advertising sales and finally as a realtor which he continued until retirement. Terry developed a broad network of clients, many of whom became dear friends. After a brief romance, Maggie and Terry eloped on April 26, 1968 at Timothy Eaton United Church to the surprise of their families. Their love story spanned 51 years; they were the consummate team. They also played doubles tennis together where Terry would take all the shots... Throughout his life, Terry was an outstanding athlete. As a young man he won the Toronto City Championships as a pitcher in baseball and was a ferocious defenceman in amateur hockey. As an adult he won National and Club Squash Championships while a member at The Badminton and Racquet Club and The Toronto Racquet Club. Once Terry hung up his squash racquet, he joined the Toronto Hunt Club and loved sitting on the porch, having lunch looking out at the lake and chatting about well... anything. Favorite topics included the economy, politics and anything his kids were up to. Terry had a blessed life filled with family and friendships. He was a lover of Irish folk music, butter tarts and convertibles. In fact, he never owned a hardtop car! Why bother? He'd say. We'd like to think that Dad's driving his convertible to Heaven right now with a squash racquet in the back seat, music blaring. Safe travels, Dad. Cremation has occurred. A memorial service will be held at the Toronto Hunt Club in September. Please contact the family for further details at [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Kensington Health Org in memory of Terry Corcoran (https://www.kensingtonhealth.org/Donations/In-Memory-Donation.aspx)
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, 2019