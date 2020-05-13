You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert HINTZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Theodore HINTZ


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Theodore HINTZ Obituary
ROBERT THEODORE HINTZ 'Bob' July 16, 1930 - May 08, 2020 Son of Raymond Hintz and Beatrice (Fiddler) Hintz of Kitchener-Waterloo. Predeceased by beloved partner Gregory Peter Schultz. Dear brother of Marian Bogie (George) and predeceased by sister Doreen MacGregor (Douglas). Fond cousin, brother-in-law, and uncle to many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by Greg Cumming (Bianca Marcus) and Jon Cumming (Darlene Hareguy) along with friends from his former home in Prince Edward County. Thank you to the people at Rayoak Retirement Residence and Tri-Star Healthcare who brought enjoyment to his life over the past 5 years. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Bob's life will be held in the future. Donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, the Alzheimer's Society of Ontario, and to the Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 13 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -