ROBERT THEODORE HINTZ 'Bob' July 16, 1930 - May 08, 2020 Son of Raymond Hintz and Beatrice (Fiddler) Hintz of Kitchener-Waterloo. Predeceased by beloved partner Gregory Peter Schultz. Dear brother of Marian Bogie (George) and predeceased by sister Doreen MacGregor (Douglas). Fond cousin, brother-in-law, and uncle to many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by Greg Cumming (Bianca Marcus) and Jon Cumming (Darlene Hareguy) along with friends from his former home in Prince Edward County. Thank you to the people at Rayoak Retirement Residence and Tri-Star Healthcare who brought enjoyment to his life over the past 5 years. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Bob's life will be held in the future. Donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, the Alzheimer's Society of Ontario, and to the Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 13 to May 17, 2020