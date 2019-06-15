You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Robert Thomas LANE Obituary
ROBERT THOMAS LANE At Alexandra Marine & General Hospital in Goderich on Friday, June 7, 2019, Mr. Rob Lane of Benmiller in his 54th year. Beloved partner of Janice Collins and devoted single father of Kyli of Toronto, Mikenna of Toronto and Jimmy Lane of Sudbury and also extended family Matt, Lindsay and Levi Sloetjes of Toronto and Wesley Sloetjes of Crete, Greece. Loved by his mother, Mary Catherine Lane of Seaforth; siblings, Brian Lane of Oakville, Barry Lane of Palm Desert, Denise (Lane) and John Rishworth of Oakville, Brendan and Julie (Ciccarelli) Lane of Aberfoyle, Sean and Cathy (Sowerby) Lane of Benmiller; The Collins Family; and many lucky nieces, nephews, and friends. Predeceased by his father, Jack Lane; sister-in-law, Susan Lane; and nephew, Elliot Lane. A private Goodbye to Dad/Rob/Dobber/Laner will be held. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to the Alexandra Marine and General Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Falconer Funeral Homes - Bluewater Chapel, Goderich. Messages for Rob's family are welcome at www.falconerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 15 to June 19, 2019
