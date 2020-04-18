|
|
ROBERT VINCENT WALKER FAIR 1929-2020 Robert (Bob) Fair passed away on April 9, 2020 in Victoria, BC after a brief illness. Son of William Walker Fair and Josephine Fair (née Glionna), Bob was raised in Scarborough, ON. He learned to golf at the old Cliffside course and later became a member at the Scarboro Golf and Country Club. In 1947, at the age of 17 he earned the first of three berths into the Canadian Open. He was Ontario Junior Golf champion that same year. Bob also gained notice on the US amateur circuit as a competitor in the 1949 US Amateur. A lifelong student of the game, Bob played at scratch in his heyday. For the past 35 years he was a valued member of the Victoria Golf Club. During a long and distinguished business career Bob owned and managed the Stratford Coca Cola Bottling Co., served as a small business consultant, and founded and managed Tiger Golf, Canadian distributor for Callaway Golf, in Victoria, BC. A deeply considered secular morality guided him in business as in other facets of life. Creation of conditions for a fulfilling work life for his employees took priority over maximization of profits. Bob earned his B.A. from Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo by taking night courses while working full time. He later earned an MSc. in Business Management from the California American University in Escondido, CA. His own unflinching pursuit of the big questions in life made him a great advocate and supporter of education, formal and informal, among his descendants. Bob was famous as the life of the party, and knew just when to lighten the mood with a joke or a choice word. Yet his core nature was quiet, serious, gentle and strong. He took the measure of people with speed and acuity. He valued humility and honest effort to make a positive difference in the world. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife and life partner, Sylvia D. Fair (née Shapiro), his sons Robert (Barbie), Michael (Nanci), and David (Susan) Fair, his daughter Mary (Dennis) Des Chene, his step-sons Jordan (Meg), Peter (Terrie), and Jeremy (Sheila) Grant, and his grandchildren Hilary, Stephanie, Nicole, and Patrick Fair, Gabriel, Alicia, Ellie, and Isaac Grant. He is also survived by his ex-wife Diane Baldwin (née Hunter) and his first great-grandchild, Julian Fair Wang. Bob was a great friend to dogs, particularly strays. The family welcome remembrances in the form of fostering, adopting or donating to a no-kill animal shelter. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date in Victoria, BC. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.McCallGardens.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2020