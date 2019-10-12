You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
ROBERT W. ANDREWS It is with great sadness that we announce the accidental death at home of Robert W. Andrews, age 31. Robert is fondly remembered for his smiling face, positive attitude, great cooking, sport and game accomplishments, and lifelong desire to help people. He had a passion for all kinds of music and good food. He was the beloved and loving son of Pauline (Pixie) Chung and Doug Andrews and cherished brother of Severin Andrews. He will be missed by his Jahpoh (grandmother) Jena Chong, aunts and uncles, many cousins and friends. A celebration of his life is being planned for the afternoon of November 16, 2019 at Westway United Church in Etobicoke. Further details will be available at www.hogle.ca. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice supporting the disadvantaged or mental health research and treatment. One of Robert's last posts reads "In every moment. Be thankful."
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, 2019
