THE HONOURABLE ROBERT W. PETERSON (Senator, retired) We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give. -Sir Winston Churchill It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Senator Robert (Bob) W. Peterson in Regina, SK on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the age of 83 years. He was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Robina Peterson. Bob is survived by his loving wife of over 61 years, Muriel Peterson; daughters, Laurie and Lee-Anne Peterson; son, Drew (Susan Klasen) Peterson; and his brother, Bill (Leona) Peterson. He will also be sadly missed by his grandchildren, Katherine and James Oxley, and Sidney and Darby Peterson; as well as nephews, Brad Peterson and Tom (Robyn and children Audrey and Natalie) Peterson; and niece, Joanne (Adam and children Tristan and Wilson) McCullough. Bob was born in Rose Valley, Saskatchewan, in 1937 and lived in Saskatchewan all his life. His rural roots instilled in him the value of hard work, honesty and contribution to community. Bob loved Saskatchewan and enjoyed sharing with others all the culinary riches the province had to offer. He liked to invite his parliamentary visitors to sample pickerel from northern lakes or bring wild rice from the banks of the Saskatchewan River back to Ottawa to give to his staff. Bob earned his engineering degree at the University of Saskatchewan in 1961 and became a member of the Association of Professional Engineers soon after. He spent over 25 years as a civil and municipal engineer. In 1979, Bob joined Denro Holdings as VP of Residential and Commercial Development; he became President and Chief Operating Officer in 1994, a position he held until he became a Senator in 2005. Bob was also a long-serving Director of Cameco and participated as a member on several of its committees. Bob was extensively involved with the Regina community and Saskatchewan organizations. He served as Director and President of Regina Jaycees and Director of the Saskatchewan Home Builders' Association. Bob was also Director of Ranch Ehrlo Society, an organization very dear to his heart. In addition, he served as Director and Vice Chair of the Regina Economic Development Authority and as a member of the City of Regina Planning Commission. He felt a deep duty to public service and gave gladly and generously. During his first year of university in 1956, Bob met the love of his life, Muriel, through mutual friends. They were married in 1959 and made Regina their home. Bob, Muriel and their three children spent many enjoyable summers at Lake Diefenbaker and eventually built a home in the Township of Elbow. He loved hosting the annual Peterson Pentathlon Games. Stories of those "competitive" weekends are legendary among close friends and family, who will cherish the wonderful memories. Bob treasured his time playing golf with pals; he was also an avid downhill skier and took many exciting trips at home and abroad. A lifelong and dedicated member of the Liberal Party, Bob was considered to be the "go-to guy" by many. He took centre stage when he had to - but that was not where he wanted to be. Bob was a back room problem solver, easy and fun to work with. He was also a trusted advisor to The Hon. Ralph Goodale and former Prime Ministers John Turner and Paul Martin. In 2005, Bob was nominated by Prime Minister Paul Martin to serve as a Canadian Senator. He always said it was a privilege and honour to serve the Canadian people. Bob was highly regarded and respected by all who knew him and was affectionately known as "Senator Bob". During his time as a Senator, he was a fierce defender of the Canadian Wheat Board and all issues affecting farmers. Bob was proud to have served on many Parliamentary Committees including the Aboriginal Peoples Committee where he worked on important land claims. He also addressed rural poverty, giving a voice to people who felt they were not being heard. Later in his tenure he joined the Energy & Environment Committee and assisted with the creation of a Canadian Energy Plan. As a former Senate colleague noted, "All of Bob's efforts were directed to produce the best laws and policies" for every Canadian. Bob was a beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, friend and colleague, regarded by all as one of the good guys. He will be greatly, greatly missed. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the family will arrange a celebration of Bob's life at a later time when circumstances permit. A private interment will take place at Riverside Memorial Park in Regina. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.speersfuneralchapel.com
. If Bob were here I'm sure he would say, "In lieu of flowers, please vote Liberal."