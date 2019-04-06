ROBERT W. WORTHY (Bob) March 29, 1929 - April 4, 2019 Bob passed away peacefully, in his sleep at his home in Hazelton Retirement residence. A lifelong lover of the theater, Bob was also an avid concert goer and a devoted member of Victoria College, and the Friends of the Library. He will be remembered for his wonderful New Year's Eve parties, for the riotous holidays at the lake and for his love of food and entertaining. Bob was predeceased by his sister Marilyn and brother Peter. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Thank you to his devoted caregivers. An informal celebration of life will be held in the St. Georges Lounge at the Hazelton Retirement Residence at 111 Avenue Road, Toronto, on Tuesday, April 9th at 2 p.m. Donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, the CNIB or Mount Sinai Hospital. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 6 to Apr. 10, 2019