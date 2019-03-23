REV. DR. ROBERT WALLACE 1928 - 2019 The Rev. Dr. Robert (Bob) Wallace of Wolfville, Nova Scotia passed from this world to the next on March 12, 2019. During his 60 years in ministry with the United Church of Canada, Bob lived and preached in communities across Canada and New England. He was predeceased by his wife, Gwynneth, and grandson, James Jay. He is survived by his late-in- life love, Shirley Margeson Wallace; and his children, Dolly Lansdowne, (Alert Bay), Brenda Wallace-Allen, (Blomidon), Craig, (Princeton), TJ, (New York), and Mark, (Los Angeles). He also leaves his legacy as a grandfather to 6, and a great-grandfather to 12. He will be missed by his step- children, Greg and Dale Kavanagh, and Shelley Fleckenstein. For six years, Bob served as the United Church representative to the World Council of Churches. He authored many devotional books including one for pilgrims to the Holy Land. His young adult book on the life of Paul, To Run with Courage, was part of the United Church Sunday School curriculum in the 60s. He also published hundreds of articles and especially enjoyed writing movie reviews. Bob loved the written word and devoured writing of all genres. Bob was an avid birder, art collector, and opera lover. He had a keen interest in sports as a participant, an observer, and a very loud cheerleader for family members and the Boston Bruins. One of his great skills was forming friendships, some of which have spanned eight decades. His gentle nature, keen interest in hearing life stories, and his commitment to helping others resulted in friends across the globe. Memorial donations may be made to the Valley Hospice Foundation 23 Earnscliffe Ave. Wolfville, NS. B4P 1X4. A family celebration of his life and the interment will take place in May. We will miss Bob but we will also remember a favourite Irish Farewell as we move forward, 'May the stars light your way. And may you find the interior way. Forward!' Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 23 to Mar. 27, 2019