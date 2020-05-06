|
|
ROBERT WALSH GOUINLOCK November 26, 1929 - May 1, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we report that Bob passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1st. Predeceased by his parents, Robert Watson Gouinlock and Margaret Elma Gouinlock (nee Walsh). Beloved husband and best friend of Janet Gouinlock (nee Babcock) for almost 67 years. Loving father to Michael (Susan), John (Patricia) and Geoffrey (Anne). Proud Granddad to Elizabeth, Haining, Gordon, Stephanie, Katie, Susannah, William, Heather, Harrison and Pippa. Great-grandfather to Charlie, Freddie, Bertie and Cayleigh. Bob was born in Toronto and educated at Whitney Public School and Upper Canada College. He earned his Bachelor of Commerce Degree from Trinity College, University of Toronto in 1950. Shortly after, he joined his father at Bell Gouinlock where he remained until 1986, when it merged with Pemberton Houston Willoughby. In 1989, when Pemberton was absorbed into RBC Dominion Securities, Dad discovered what he really loved - working with people as an investment adviser. This provided enormous enjoyment until his until his retirement in 2001. Dad was accomplished in his field and respected for his expertise and integrity by colleagues and competitors. He loved the investment business and managing portfolios. He worked on many industry committees and was a founding Governor of the Canadian Securities Institute. He particularly enjoyed his time serving as Chair of the Investment Committee of the Anglican Diocese of Toronto and was proud to be a recipient of the Order of the Diocese of Toronto. Dad was happiest when he was with his beloved, Janet, a near 67 year partnership. An only child, he immersed himself in the Babcock family he married into. Dad put family first but he recognized that many of his advantages were not shared by the broader community. Charity and volunteer service were important to him. While he was proud of his three sons, he also took great enjoyment from his three daughters-in-law who provided a welcome balance to the family dynamic. He always looked forward to their annual pre-Christmas lunches together. He had a wealth of interests and hobbies. St. Clement's Church meant a great deal to him, where he was a warden, participated on many committees and took particular enjoyment from his 16 years in the drama group. An accomplished student, he graduated high school at 16. When he finished at U of T four years later, we think he majored in bridge. He played for the U of T's bridge team and was an Ontario Pairs Champion. He was a skilled player until the very end of his life. Dad was competitive- very competitive. He loved games, puzzles and sports of all types. He loved golf and was a life member of the Toronto Golf Club. But he was most passionate about curling at the Toronto Cricket, Skating and Curling Club where he remained active well into his 80's. Bob took great interest in the lives, trials, tribulations and successes of his ten grandchildren. In their early years, he loved acting with them in church musicals, attending their school concerts, sporting events and graduations. Later on, he readily welcomed his grandchildren's friends, their spouses as they got married, and their spouses' families into his social network. Dad made many friends from varied backgrounds over the years, and he kept them. He had lifelong friends from his days as a camper on Lake Temagami, from school and university, from his time in Kitchener, and with colleagues and competitors in the investment business. Dad took enormous pleasure in others' success. He had an incredible ability to listen and genuinely cared how people were doing when making new or old acquaintances. It was common for our friends to actively seek out Dad for a chat on the dock at the cottage, at one of his Grandkids' weddings or at a cocktail party. His engaging manner and ability to converse comfortably about current events, their jobs and their own families was second nature to him. Before karaoke became popular, he irrepressibly serenaded many family weddings with his unique rendition of "Bill Bailey Won't You Please Come Home." A secret pleasure from his early years on the road was travelling to San Francisco where evenings were spent at 'Earthquake McGoon's listening to Turk Murphy's Dixieland jazz band. He especially loved watching the Blue Jays and any televised curling. If you missed a game, Dad would take you through it inning by inning or end by end. Despite facing a barrage of ailments over his last ten years, especially intensifying these past three years, he rarely complained. His mind was sharp, and his positive nature remained until the very end of his life. While we are all extremely sad to lose him, his positive approach to life will guide us all going forward for the rest of our lives. Given the restrictions of social distancing, a family service has been held. A Celebration of Life will take place at an appropriate time when the current health situation has subsided. The family would like to thank the many skilled and caring people who made Dad's last few years more manageable. We owe a special thank you to Sonia Brown, the caring staff of the Martin Family Clinic at St. Michael's Hospital where he was an out-patient for over 10 years, and his neurologist, Dr. Michael Sawa, whose expertise and sense of humour made Dad's medical appointments so enjoyable. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bob's memory to the Martin Family Clinic at St. Michael's Hospital or to St. Clement's Church, Eglinton.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 6 to May 10, 2020