ROBERT WATSON (Bob) March 25, 1947 - February 18, 2019 Passed away suddenly at his home in Campbell River due to complications of heart disease. He is survived by his mother, Beverley Conroy (aged 97); loving wife of 40 years, Julie; son, Kris (Amanda); his granddaughters, Abrielle and Katelyn. He is also survived by Haley Regan, his previous wife and biological mother of his sons Todd and Kris. Predeceased by son Todd in 1990 at age 18 and father William (Billy) Watson in 1972. Bob began his career as an electrical engineer at M.A. Thomas & Associates in Vancouver before moving to the City of Penticton's electrical department. He joined West Kootenay Power in Penticton and held several positions within the company, lastly working at the company's head office in Trail as Manager of Transmission and Distribution. In 1989, Bob was hired as President of Canadian Niagara Power in Niagara Falls, Ontario. Throughout the 1990's, he continued to work in Ontario, as General Manager of Cambridge Hydro and later as Vice-President of Marketing & Sales with Ontario Hydro Services Company in Toronto. In 2000, Bob's work in the electrical industry took him to the Caribbean (Dominica), Liberia, West Africa, Tanzania and Johannesburg, South Africa. After his retirement in the summer of 2014, Bob spent many enjoyable hours at the beautiful Storey Creek golf course. Bob's sense of humour, quick wit and disarming manner bridged continents and cultures. He will be sadly missed by those who knew him. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 30 to Apr. 3, 2019