|
|
ROBERT WILLIAM CLOSE DVM, "Dr. Bob" May 16, 1944 - June 8, 2020 Dr. Bob passed away peacefully, according to his wishes, on Monday, June 8, 2020. Bob leaves behind the "love of his life", Mary Kelleher; his children, Chris Close of Cambridge; Tim Close (Lindsay Holtz) and grandchildren, Daly and Jake of Toronto; and Ashley Close of Guelph. He will also be missed by Mary's children, John Kelleher (Brittney) and Matthew Kelleher (Dr. Jessica Liu) and their twins Isabella and Emerson of Toronto. Bob was predeceased by his parents, Jackson and Leone Close; his grandson, Damian Close; his niece, Rachael Close; and his brother-in-law, Jan Dunlap. He was a caring brother to Patty Dunlap of Mansfield, Ohio; Larry Close (Donna) of Eugenia, ON; Tom Close (Karen) of Kelowna, BC; Mary Close (Marty Wolf) of Red Bay, ON; John Close (Brenda Sutherland) of Red Bay, ON; and a loving uncle to his nieces and nephews. Dr. Bob practised veterinary medicine for over 40 years. He practised for a short time in Stratford and New Hamburg before settling in Kitchener. Dr. Bob retired four years ago from the job that was also his absolute passion. Dr. Bob also helped many animals at the Humane Societies of Kitchener, Cambridge and Stratford. He will be remembered fondly by the thousands of clients and animals that he cared for over four decades. A lover of live theatre, books, scientific research, and long conversations, Dr. Bob's depth of knowledge and passion for life will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Cremation has taken place and, due to current circumstances, the family will organize a memorial gathering at a later date. A small family service will be held in the coming days. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Damian's Campaign (through the Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital), an initiative started in memory of his late grandson, that Bob has generously supported for the past ten years. Donations may be arranged directly at www.hollandbloorview.ca/RobertClose or by contacting the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 11 to June 15, 2020