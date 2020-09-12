I have thanked Bob Creighton many a time over the course of many a year for his kindness when I first moved to Toronto. As a stranger to the city he showed me what it meant to be generous and thoughtful when others are in times of trouble. Bobs assistance gave me hope in the spirit of humankind. I have never forgotten. Even these 45 years later his kindness wraps me in warmth.

You will be sorely missed dear Bob, but will always remain in our hearts.

David

David Smith

Friend