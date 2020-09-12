You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
Robert William CRICHTON
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROBERT WILLIAM CRICHTON September 29, 1947 - September 5, 2020 Robert "Bob" Crichton passed away at Bridgepoint Health Centre in Toronto on September 5, 2020. He was the son of James and Ivy Crichton of Hamilton, Ontario and the brother of James "Jimmy" Crichton, each of whom predeceased him. Born in Hamilton, Ontario, Bob attended Mohawk College and moved to Toronto early in his life and settled on career in general insurance, eventually with Mitchell Sandham until his retirement a few years ago. Bob loved to travel and enjoyed many winters with friends in Palm Springs, his winter home away from home. He explored Europe, South America, South Africa, and Asia over the years and sadly those adventures have come to a premature end. He will be deeply missed by his many friends, former clients and cousins. Bob wanted to express his appreciation for the health care professionals at Princess Margaret Hospital and Bridgepoint. In his honour, any donations may be made to Bridgepoint where he spent the last several weeks of his life. To respect Bob's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Online condolences may be left at www.rosar-morrison.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 12 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home & Chapel
467 Sherbourne Street
Toronto, ON M4X1K5
4169241408
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
September 10, 2020
Bob, Always a smile and soft spoken.Loved life,never miss a family gathering. Always be in our thoughts Love cousin Ed. and Frances RIP. Bob.
Ed.&Frances Crichton
Family
September 9, 2020
Jonathan Purdon
Friend
September 9, 2020
I have thanked Bob Creighton many a time over the course of many a year for his kindness when I first moved to Toronto. As a stranger to the city he showed me what it meant to be generous and thoughtful when others are in times of trouble. Bobs assistance gave me hope in the spirit of humankind. I have never forgotten. Even these 45 years later his kindness wraps me in warmth.
You will be sorely missed dear Bob, but will always remain in our hearts.
David
David Smith
Friend
September 9, 2020
Dear Bobby, you will be truly missed. You had a great life and we will remember you with that big cute smile. And we will have few drinks in your honor. RIP Bobby.
Israel Arzabal
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved