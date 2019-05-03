You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Robert William DAVIDSON


ROBERT WILLIAM DAVIDSON In loving memory of Robert William Davidson. Born May 24, 1947 in Croydon, England. Son of William and Vera Davidson and brother to Anne, Carole and Susan. Dearest husband of Heather, the love of his life. Proud father to Mark (Alyshia) and Matthew (Gemma) and blessed with beloved grandchildren Alexis, Jake and Haylee. He immigrated to Canada in 1973 where he worked as a Chartered Accountant before opening his own practice. He was a respected soccer referee and enjoyed traveling and experiencing all that life offered. In 2007 he was diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and founded the Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation raising funds, awareness and giving support to sufferers. In 2010 he was the grateful recipient of a lung transplant, blessing him with 9 more amazing years during which he became a proud grandparent. Robert passed peacefully on May 1st surrounded by family. A service will be held at Dixon-Garland Funeral Home (www.dixongarland.com) in Markham with visitation on Sunday, May 5th from 3-6 p.m. and funeral on Monday, May 6th at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, www.cpff.ca/donations.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 3 to May 7, 2019
