You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert LISTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert William LISTER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert William LISTER Obituary
ROBERT WILLIAM LISTER P.Eng Peacefully at Sunrise Senior Living, Burlington on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the age of 94. Predeceased by his parents Elisha Rawson Lister and Annie (nee Skelton). Beloved husband of the late Joyce Lister (nee Wickstrom, November, 2003). Loving father of Carla Okuloski (Dan), Valerie Lister (Rod Yip), Kim Lister (Matt Okuloski) and Ross Lister (Penny). Cherished grandfather of Ian and Helen. Bob was Division Manager at Westinghouse Canada for many years. He was truly a renaissance man. He loved his bridge, tennis, golf, skiing and curling and did them all well although he couldn't putt worth a damn. His quest for learning never waned even in his later years. Cremation has taken place. As per Bob's wishes, no services will be held. Private family interment at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bob to the Salvation Army would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 24 to Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.