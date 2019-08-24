|
|
ROBERT WILLIAM LISTER P.Eng Peacefully at Sunrise Senior Living, Burlington on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the age of 94. Predeceased by his parents Elisha Rawson Lister and Annie (nee Skelton). Beloved husband of the late Joyce Lister (nee Wickstrom, November, 2003). Loving father of Carla Okuloski (Dan), Valerie Lister (Rod Yip), Kim Lister (Matt Okuloski) and Ross Lister (Penny). Cherished grandfather of Ian and Helen. Bob was Division Manager at Westinghouse Canada for many years. He was truly a renaissance man. He loved his bridge, tennis, golf, skiing and curling and did them all well although he couldn't putt worth a damn. His quest for learning never waned even in his later years. Cremation has taken place. As per Bob's wishes, no services will be held. Private family interment at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bob to the Salvation Army would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 24 to Aug. 28, 2019