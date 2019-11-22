|
ROBERT WILLIAM MUDDIMAN (1957 - 2019) Rob passed away suddenly and peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the age of 62 beside his beloved wife Jane. He was born to George Robert Muddiman (predeceased 2009) and Elizabeth Margaret (nee Leonard) in Montreal, Quebec and grew up in nearby Beaconsfield. Best friend and husband of 37 years to Jane (nee McKenzie), cherished father of John (Kate), Laura (Elliott), David and "Pa" to his treasured grandson, Owen. Rob's mother Betty, siblings Deb (Bob), Rick, Scott (Leigh) and large extended family of Muddimans and McKenzies loved him deeply. Rob graduated from Queen's University, Class of Science '79, Mechanical Engineering. An astute businessman, Rob started his working life at Pratt & Whitney before joining his father and brother Scott in the family business. In 1991 Rob ventured out on his own with a portion of the family business, kicking off a successful career as a serial entrepreneur. Rob loved to travel and play. Cycling across Europe, hiking in Tibet, bungee jumping in New Zealand, skiing, windsurfing, playing cards and board games, he packed as much as he could into his too short life. Above all he loved golf; the challenge, the competition, but more than that he loved the camaraderie of his family and friends on the golf course. He was a member at Mississaugua Golf and Country Club, Colleton River Club and Diamante Cabo San Lucas. Rob was larger than life, a force of nature. He had an infectious joie de vivre that was impossible to resist. You wanted to ride the wave with him. Consistent, unwavering, never a doubt in his mind, it was all or nothing for Rob. His ability to pull you in and bring you to life was one of his many gifts. He approached his entire life with passion and possibility; he didn't know the meaning of half measures. Nothing mattered more to him than Jane and his family. He relished in family traditions, like reciting poetry, that brought warmth and joy to everyone. He lived for creating memories that were anchored in fun and spontaneity. The flame that burns twice as bright burns half as long. He was taken from us too soon, and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Donations in Rob's memory can be made to Heart & Stroke Foundation. A celebration of Rob's life will take place at the Mississaugua Golf and Country Club, on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26, 2019