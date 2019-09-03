|
ROBERT WILLIAM TROUT Born in 1945, Bob was the epitome of a self-made man, emigrating from Leeds, England to Toronto at the age of 20. He quickly found his home in the Marine department of Marsh & McLennan where he spent the next 38 years. In restless retirement he co-founded Avec Insurance Managers, later sold to Burns & Wilcox. In 1966, he fell in love with Gillian, his wife of now 50 years. Shortly thereafter, they welcomed their children, Ian and Susannah. Bob wholeheartedly embraced fatherhood, giving his family every opportunity he didn't have as a child. He was thrilled to gain another son when Susannah married Brian Findlay and couldn't have been more proud of his beloved grandchildren, Hope and Dylan. While his nuclear family in Canada remained quite small, his extended family knew no bounds. Bob's outgoing nature, generosity, warmth and inclusive spirit drew people in, creating an extended family that crossed age, culture and ideologies. Bob passed away peacefully with his family by his side on August 30, 2019 after a very brief illness. He worked hard, he played hard and one of his favourite places to unwind was Cape Cod. We can't wait to take him back there one more time. Celebration of Life, September 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. Glenbrook Presbyterian Church, Mississauga www.glenoaks.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 3 to Sept. 7, 2019