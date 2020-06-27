|
ROBERT "BOB" BARRY EDGAR WILSON 1930 - 2020 Robert passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 21, 2020 at his long-term care facility, True Davidson Acres at the age of 89. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 55 years, Pauline (née Primeau); his daughter, Réjane Wilson; his grandson, Jesse Wilson; his niece, Heather Wilson; many in-laws and numerous friends and neighbours. He was predeceased by his parents, William and Winnifred Wilson and brother, Jack Wilson. The family is having a private cremation interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 27 to July 1, 2020