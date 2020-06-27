You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
ROBERT "BOB" BARRY EDGAR WILSON 1930 - 2020 Robert passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 21, 2020 at his long-term care facility, True Davidson Acres at the age of 89. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 55 years, Pauline (née Primeau); his daughter, Réjane Wilson; his grandson, Jesse Wilson; his niece, Heather Wilson; many in-laws and numerous friends and neighbours. He was predeceased by his parents, William and Winnifred Wilson and brother, Jack Wilson. The family is having a private cremation interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 27 to July 1, 2020
