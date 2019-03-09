You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre
DR. ROBERTA ALLISON CHARLESWORTH (nee McDonald) B.A., M.A., Ph.D. With sadness we announce the passing of Roberta: scholar, athlete, coach, teacher, mentor, on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Kensington Gardens, Toronto. Roberta was born in Ft. William, ON., July 7, 1919 and was predeceased by her husband, William V. Charlesworth, in 1994. Roberta entered teaching at Danforth Technical School in Toronto in 1942, following graduation from University College, U of T. She moved to Humberside Collegiate in Toronto and taught English from '43 to '66, and Phys. Ed. from '43 to '57. The North York Board employed her as Coordinator of English, from '66 until her retirement in '84. Roberta excelled in swimming, tennis, basketball and golf, and is a member of the U of T's Sports Hall of Fame. Longtime member of The Donalda Club, Cornish Rd. Ladies Book Club, and Kaleidescope. She had a great appreciation of opera and theatre. Warmly remembered by students of HCI and colleagues of her teaching profession. Her recent years were supported by Rosina from Integracare, Julia Reid, and her cousin Ian Barton. A Celebration of Life will be held at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre on Monday, March 11th from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to your charity of choice would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2019
