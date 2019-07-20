ROBERTA ANN IMBODEN We are sad to announce the passing of Roberta Imboden on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Margaret (nee Morford) Imboden and her husband, David Grimshaw. Roberta was born in Buffalo, New York on July 11, 1934. She earned her B.A. at Canisius College in Buffalo and then went to Hawaii to teach. Later she taught in Quebec and finally came to Ryerson in Toronto where she was a professor in the English Department. At the same time she earned an M.A. in religious studies at the University of Toronto. Roberta and David were married on June 4, 1977 and spent their summers travelling to many countries including Europe, China, Australia, South America and Cuba. Roberta had an active literary career, publishing three books and presenting many papers at various symposiums. She was particularly interested in liberation theology, the 'communidades de base' of Central and Latin America and the philosophers Jacques Derrida and Jean Paul Sartre. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Monday, July 22nd. The Funeral Mass will be held in St. Anselm Church, 1 MacNaughton Road on Tuesday, July 23rd at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Roberta can best be remembered through donations to UNHCR - the United Nations Refugee Agency, Canada or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from July 20 to July 24, 2019