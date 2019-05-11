Services Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Oakville Power Boat Club 150 Water St. Oakville , ON View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for Roberta MCCABE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Roberta Jean MCCABE

1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers ROBERTA JEAN MCCABE Roberta Jean McCabe of Oakville passed away peacefully, while asleep, on the morning of February 3, 2019 in her 95th year. Mother to Gregory, Peter (Diane), Steven, Christopher (Kristine), Darcy (Marian) and Noel. Grandma to Tristen (Kat), Connor, Sean and Samantha. Born "Bobbie" Bell on May 23, 1924 in McAuley Manitoba, mom was the second of three sisters (Ruth Anderson and Marion Graham). Her parents, Eva (Rumball) and Frank, were both of Manitoba homesteading lineage, from Ontario in the 1870's, and Ireland in the 1840's. A Great Depression child, mom never saw an item that couldn't be re-used. She loved telling tales of life before electricity, and kept her childhood oil lantern at hand to the end. An excellent student, mom spent a year as a bank teller waiting to be of age to learn nursing at Winnipeg's General Hospital, where she graduated in 1946. She joined TCA as a stewardess when only R.N.'s could serve coffee above sea level, and moved to Toronto. And met Dad. Desmond McCabe was a decorated Flight Lieutenant who had traded his Mosquito pathfinder for a TCA DC-3. They married in November 1948. Moving to Oakville (via Brampton) in 1953, they suffered the joy of raising six boys. Mom's annus horribilis was 1968. Greg drowned while sailing in April and her father Frank died from a stroke 5 weeks later. She returned to nursing in the 1970's, and created a new career as an occupational nurse with Shell Oil. In the meanwhile she made wine, played bridge, and gardened. Boy did she garden. She retired in 1989, but wasn't finished with nursing. Dad was diagnosed with mouth cancer and died at home with Mom in December 1991. Ever the pragmatist, she had adopted her Wheaton terrier companion Riley the summer before. Mom traveled extensively in the next decades, usually with her favorite cousin Margie. She also bought and built a family compound on 5 acres by the Saugeen river near Durham. Here she transformed stoney cow pasture into gardened estate with her enduring and personal toil and sweat. Never was a gin and tonic more deservedly earned. Mom celebrated her 90th birthday amongst her gardens, statues, birds and butterflies, and of course, family, Mom was the last McCabe to move away from Oakville in 2015; to Thornbury then Collingwood following children. Her ultimate home was Campbell House, a very fine hospice. Her last words before her final sleep were: "what a wonderful family." As you sow, so shall you reap. A Celebration of the Life of Bobbie McCabe will be held in Oakville on her birthday, Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the Oakville Power Boat Club, 150 Water St., at 1:00 p.m. Mom loved flowers, but any donations would be better appreciated at Campbell House Hospice in Collingwood. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 11 to May 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries